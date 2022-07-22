Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger refuels your whole Apple kit at $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $127.49 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is right in line with our previous mention at 15% while marking a rarer chance to save on the black style. This is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side of an Apple Watch charging puck as well as the secondary 5W Qi pad which rests at the base of the assembly for topping off AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for over a year and can highly recommend the more premium charging experience. More details below.

The added Apple Watch charger might not be a requirement if you’re rocking the new Series 7 and want a fast charging-capable option. So on the other hand, this 2-in-1 Belkin MagSafe charger will deliver much of the same features as the lead deal in a more compact package. It sports the same 15W MagSafe pad as the lead deal, with a 5W pad underneath.

For all of the week’s other best iPhone accessories, go have a look at Anker’s latest Amazon storefront sale. Delivering notable discounts across a collection of its in-house offering, pricing starts at $17 on everything from the newest portable power banks to USB-C chargers and more.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

