Bundle Apple Pencil 2 with Magic Keyboard for 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro from $300 (Save 30%)

Verizon Wireless is now offering a rare chance to score some added savings by bundling two of Apple’s latest accesories together. Right now, adding the Apple Pencil 2 to your cart alongside either the 12.9-inch or 11-inch Magic Keyboard lets you save 30%. That drops the first bundle down to $335.28 shipped from its usual $478 combined going rate in order to deliver a new 2022 low. As for the 11-inch Magic Keyboard package, you’ll pay $300.28 as opposed to its usual $428 going rate, also marking a new low.

In either case, both of these accessories are designed to go alongside the latest iteration of M1 iPad Pro. While there’s the same features as the original models, this time around for Magic Keyboard there’s a fresh coat of paint for the white style and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another part of the bundle is the Apple Pencil 2. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, this accessory elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package.

Speaking of iPad markdowns themselves, we’re currently tracking a post-Prime Day offer on Apple’s iPad Air 5. After Amazon’s 2-day shopping event came and went without a price cut, you can now finally save on the new release starting at $559.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

