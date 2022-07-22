HYPER flash sale slashes 30% off MacBook USB-C hubs, MagSafe chargers, more from $10.50

HYPER – maker of matching MacBook USB-C hubs, MagSafe accessories, GaN chargers, and more – is launching a one-day only flash sale. Now offering solid price drops on a range its Mac and iPhone MagSafe accessories, you can use code FLASH30 at checkout to knock 30% off everything on this landing page with deals from $10.50. Free shipping is available on all orders over $40 inside the US and you can head below for even more details.

HYPER Apple accessory flash sale

Along with MacBook USB-C hubs and wall chargers, you’ll also want check out the Wireless MagSafe Battery Pack. Regularly $50, today’s discount code will knock the price down to $35 shipped, or one of the lowest prices we have tracked. You’re looking at a magnetic 5,000mAh battery pack with a 4-stage LED level indicator for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Alongside support for pass-through wireless charging, you’ll also find USB-C connectivity that “enables quick charging for 2 devices at the same time.”

Browse through the rest of the HYPER Flash Sale before the whole thing shuts down in about 5 hours from now. From MacBook stands and USB-C cables to hubs, iPhone MagSafe stands, and more, all of the deals eligible for the discount code above are right here.

While we are on the subject, dive into this week’s Anker iPhone accessory sale from $17 and then check out this rare deal on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this all-in-one solution can juice up your entire Apple kit from one organized desktop stand and you can get a closer look in this morning’s coverage.

HYPER Wireless MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Magnetically attach to iPhone 13 / 12 for fast 7.5W wireless charging. 12W USB-C In/Out port allows you to recharge the battery and iPhone at the same time or charge another USB-C device. Wireless and USB-C connectivity enables quick charging for 2 devices at the same time. High-quality 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery pack with 4-stage LED battery level indicator.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!