KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with steam wand matching low at $255 (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodskitchenaid
Reg. $350 $255

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $254.99 shipped. Regularly $350, like they go for directly from KitchenAid, this model has actually bounced between as much as $300 and $399 at Amazon this year and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there. Alongside that retro-modern KitchenAid look with a matte charcoal paint job, it carries a 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter, two recessed spouts, a dosage selector for single or double shots, and a cup warmer on the top of the machine. You’ll also find a steam wand “for silky foam at the touch of a button.” More details below. 

A more affordable option would be something like the De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine. This one isn’t as automatic a process, but still delivers double spouts and a steam wand at a far less expensive $100 shipped. It also has a “robust design, durable construction boiler engineered to last longer and work for years with consistent performance.”

Then check out this deal on the rarely discounted iced coffee-ready DualBrew System from Ninja down at $128 shipped before you dive into our home goods guide for more. Today saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on the Instant Pot 8-quart Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker alongside some of the lowest prices yet on Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers, just to name a couple. 

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

  • 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.
  • Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.
  • Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.
  • Cup warmer on top of the machine to preheat your cups while you’re brewing your perfect espresso shot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cowabunga Collection delivers 13 retro TMNT games to Sw...
Lockly brings night vision and motion detection to its ...
Ponder Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb ...
Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, Worms 3, Rogue...
Skytech’s Azure Ryzen 5 5600X gaming desktop with...
New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines i...
Greenworks launches extra 25% off electric yard tool su...
Wrap your AirPods Pro in Nintendo nostalgia with elago&...
Load more...
Show More Comments