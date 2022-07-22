KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with steam wand matching low at $255 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $254.99 shipped. Regularly $350, like they go for directly from KitchenAid, this model has actually bounced between as much as $300 and $399 at Amazon this year and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there. Alongside that retro-modern KitchenAid look with a matte charcoal paint job, it carries a 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter, two recessed spouts, a dosage selector for single or double shots, and a cup warmer on the top of the machine. You’ll also find a steam wand “for silky foam at the touch of a button.” More details below.

A more affordable option would be something like the De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine. This one isn’t as automatic a process, but still delivers double spouts and a steam wand at a far less expensive $100 shipped. It also has a “robust design, durable construction boiler engineered to last longer and work for years with consistent performance.”

Then check out this deal on the rarely discounted iced coffee-ready DualBrew System from Ninja down at $128 shipped before you dive into our home goods guide for more. Today saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on the Instant Pot 8-quart Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker alongside some of the lowest prices yet on Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers, just to name a couple.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.

Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.

Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

Cup warmer on top of the machine to preheat your cups while you’re brewing your perfect espresso shot.

