Instant Pot’s 8-qt. Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low at $160 ($90 off)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and currently selling for even more at Williams Sonoma, this model is now $90 off the going rate and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. It is also $20 under the discounted rate on the smaller Duo Crip model and delivers nearly as many cooking functions. It can air fry, steam, broil, roast, sous vide, sauté pan, pressure cook, and more with a dedicated dehydrator function and a special food warming option. It also ships with a stainless steel multi-use steam rack, non-stick multi-level air fryer basket with stainless-steel dehydrating/broiling tray, and a heat-resistant protective pad. Head below for more details.

Drop down to the 6-quart model to save even more cash. Now selling for just under $104 shipped on Amazon, this model delivers much of the same functionality, just without the sleek black colorway you’ll find in today’s featured deal above.

A more modern model, Instant Pot’s new 6.5-quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer Multi-Cooker, is also seeing a notable $50 price drop. This one features slightly more cooking modes as well as a single multi-use lid you don’t need to flip out for the various cooking modes. You can get a closer look at this one in our deal coverage from last week and be sure to head over to our home goods guide where you’ll find even more notable kitchen offers including this morning’s deal on the Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 features:

11-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, air fryer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, and dehydrator

THE INSTANT POT THAT AIR FRIES: From the makers of the best-selling Duo series comes a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, with 2 convenient removable lids.

THE MOST VERSITILE: The ONLY Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles. – Meaning you can take it from your Insta Pot to your stove top!

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: The included air fryer lid delivers all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil.

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING PROGRAMS: Pressure Cook, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Sous Vide, Warm, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate.

