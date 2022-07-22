Skytech’s Azure Ryzen 5 5600X gaming desktop with RTX 3070 graphics hits new low of $1,600

Amazon is currently offering the Skytech Azure 5600X/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,000, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price and is among the first price drops. The Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor can boost up to 4.6 GHz with the RTX 3070 graphics backing it up to power through modern games at 1440p 60 FPS with some more resource-demanding games having some settings turned down. You’ll have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to these games and 16GB of RAM to boot. All Skytech PCs are built with off-the-shelf parts and arrive ready to play with phone support available if you run into any issues with your new machine. Head below for more.

If you instead want a mobile gaming setup, you could go with the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Laptop for $1,164. With this laptop, you will be going over to Team Blue with the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with the graphics being a step down to the RTX 3060. Storage is cut in half as well, but it is a PCIe Gen4 SSD that can see speeds faster than you’ve experienced before. The 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display will see full utilization in pretty much any game with some settings turned down in bigger titles. Wi-Fi 6 support is present here as well so you can experience Ethernet-like speeds with lower latency when compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on Dell’s all-new G15 5520 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop which is seeing its first discount down to $1,250. Here you’ll get a 12th gen Intel i7 processor, RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display. You’ll also have Thunderbolt 4 support as well to connect high-speed peripherals.

Skytech Azure 5600X/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Azure lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Azure gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

