Chefman’s all-new Countertop Blending System sees 1-day discount to $57 (Save 29%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon now offers the Chefman Countertop + Travel Dynamic Blending System for $56.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to not only one of the first markdowns to date, but also a new all-time low at 29% off. Arriving as a 12-piece set, Chefman’s Coutnertop blending system is capable of handling everything from your daily smoothie to making batters, dressings, and even soup. Everything comes powered by a 700W motor which completes the set alongside a 32-ounce pitcher, 12-ounce tumbler, a pair of 24-ounce tumblers, and various interchangeable blades.

At $40, this popular Magic Bullet Blender is a great alternative to consider for those who don’t need something quite as capable as the lead deal. This one steps down to a 250W motor, but should be more than capable for taking care of morning smoothies and the like. Plus, you’re getting a bunch of accessories to complete the package.

All of this weekend’s other best kitchen appliance discounts are up for grabs in the usual spot of our home goods guide. There are plenty of different ways to save, though a highlight has to be KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine, which is now matching the all-time low at $255.

Chefman Countertop Blending System features:

This versatile 12-piece blending set makes home blending simple and fast. Includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, one 12-ounce tumbler, two 24-ounce tumblers, one emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, one solid tumbler lid, one comfort ring, and one travel lid.

