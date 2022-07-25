Score Amazon’s Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $44)

As part of its latest cook and bakeware event, Woot is now offering the Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $44 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $29, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. We also haven’t seen this model go for less than $34 on Amazon in nearly a year. Delivering particularly notable value in a product category that can be extremely expensive, you’re looking at 4.3-quarts of cast iron Dutch oven with an enameled exterior boasting a vibrant red paint job. Alongside the side handles and fitted lid, it can go from the stove top to the oven (up to 400 degrees) and then right onto the table for simple one-pot meals all year round. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar product for less from a brand you can trust, but you should quickly browse through the Woot cook and bakeware event for more. With prices starting from $15 Prime shipped, you’ll find deals on baking sheets, skillets, grill pans, full cookware sets, and more waiting for you right here.

Scope out this new Amazon all-time low we spotted on Chefman’s electric AccuGrill with a built-in meat thermometer while you’re at it. Then dive into our home goods hub for more including some of the best prices yet on Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers. Easily among the most popular items from the brand over the last few months or more around here, prices are now well below the up to $230 listings with models starting from $100 a pop. All of the details you need are in our previous coverage.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven:

Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only

Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven

Holds 4.3 quarts

This smaller dutch over serves 3-4 people; perfect for side dishes, sauces, or cobblers

