Chefman’s electric AccuGrill with built-in meat thermometer hits Amazon low at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Chefman AccuGrill Smokeless Indoor Grill at $79.99 shipped. This one launched on Amazon in late December 2021 at $128 and has essentially gone for as much or more since then. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A notable option for grilling all year round, quick breakfasts, or for those times when a more portable solution comes in handy, this model stands out from many of the cookers in the category and price range with a built-in (also removable) meat thermometer. From there, you can expect temperatures up to 450-degrees, an auto-flip alert, enough space for six burgers at a time, and 1500-watts of total power alongside the advanced smoke eliminator system. More details below.

A more affordable solution would be something like this Elite Gourmet Smokeless Electric Tabletop Grill. This one sells for just under $30 shipped on Amazon with slightly less power and the same temperature capabilities. Just don’t expect to score the meat thermometer action.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on cooking and kitchen gear, among other things. One interesting deal you’ll find in there is on the Cuisinart Pastafecto at its lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Delivering fresh pasta with very little manual labor on your part, you can get a closer look at this offer and the pricing details right here.

Chefman AccuGrill features:

BRING THE BBQ INSIDE! Powerful 1500-watt indoor grill heats faster than outdoor grills for delicious barbecue all year-round.

ADVANCED SMOKE ELIMINATOR SYSTEM The combination of a water tray, fan, and lid eliminates practically every bit of smoke.

REMOVABLE THERMOMETER PROBE FOR PRECISION COOKING Integrated, removable probe displays the live internal temperature of your food as it cooks.

PRESETS FOR PERFECTLY COOKED FOOD Touch display presets for chicken, fish, and meat—including doneness options from rare to well—ensures your food comes out just the way you like.

VERSATILE, WIDE TEMP RANGE With heating from 250˚F to 450˚F, you can sear a steak or gently cook vegetables until tender.

