HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook just launched in March, now down to $160 low (Save $130)

Amazon is now offering the latest HP Chromebook 14 14a-na0226nr for $159.99 shipped. Having just launched back in March, you’d more regularly pay $290 with today’s offer amounting to quite the steep 45% in savings. This is one of the first markdowns to date and a new all-time low at that. HP’s latest entry-level Chromebook arrives this time around with a 14-inch HD display and comes powered by an Intel Celeron chip. Its 64GB of onboard storage is then supplemented by 4GB of RAM to handle web browsing and some lighter workloads, with all-day battery life making this a notable option for back to school. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the portable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

It’s a bit more premium of an option to consider, but you can also still save on the ASUS Chromebook C425 that just launched earlier this spring. It’s also one of the latest Chromebooks to hit the market, but arrives with an elevated $280 sale price compared to the more affordable lead deal. Our coverage breaks down what to expect from the savings, should the more basic specs above not cut it for your mobile workstation.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

With an Intel processor, 14-inch display, custom-tuned stereo speakers, and long battery life, this Chromebook laptop lets you knock out any assignment or binge-watch your favorite shows. See every bit of detail on this micro-edge, anti-glare, 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) display (1); easily take this thin and lightweight laptop PC from room to room, on trips, or in a backpack.

