HyperX Pulsefire Haste and Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mice see first discounts at $60, more

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse in White for $59.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s 25% discount marks the first discount that we’ve tracked and saves $20 from its list price. Delivering “gaming-grade wireless” technology, you’ll find a 2.4GHz connection to a USB wireless dongle here which allows “low-latency communication” with your computer. The battery should last for up to 100 hours of gaming before it’s time to plug back in, meaning you can get lost in your favorite game for days on end before it’s time to recharge. There’s low-friction PTFE skates to help the Pulsefire Haste glide across your desk and the switches are dustproof with the rest of the design being water-resistant to withstand sweat and minor spills at your desk. Plus, HyperX includes grip tape with your purchase for the left and right buttons as well as the sides to add extra control and comfort, plus removing it later on is easy and won’t leave any sticky residue. Keep reading for more great deals on gaming mice.

More gaming mice deals:

Don’t forget that we’re tracking discounts on several internal NVMe SSDs right now with up to $320 in savings to be had across various models. With prices starting as low as $40, storage drives from WD_BLACK, CORSAIR, Samsung, and others are available in this roundup. If you’ve yet to give NVMe a go, it’s well worth the upgrade, as you can get much faster transfer speeds, game load times, and even boot ups on your computer when making the move away from a SATA-based storage medium.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse packs in all the best features of the ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Haste plus a wireless connection and long-lasting battery life, but only adds a mere 2g of additional weight*. If you’ve been hesitant to cut the mouse cord, fear not, as the Pulsefire Haste’s 1ms report rate and 2.4GHz signal provides a low-latency wireless connection that meets the demands of elite players. Not only that, but with up to 100 hours of battery life**, you’ll get over 4 full days of clicking on heads from a single charge of your honeycomb mouse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!