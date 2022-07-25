Internal SSDs up to $320 off starting from $40: WD_BLACK, CORSAIR, Samsung 980, more

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 250GB SN750 SE NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for just $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 these days (sometimes as much as $55), this is a solid 20% price drop and a return the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a few times before. This might not be the most powerful or fastest model out there, but at $40 it is also worth consideration for folks looking to land a budget-conscious solution. It delivers up to 3,600MB/s with a Gen4 interface in an M.2 2280 form-factor. This one also provides access to the WD_BLACK dashboard that helps to maintain drive health and enables gaming mode for “sustained maxed-out performance.” Head below for more starting from $55.

More Gen4 Internal SSD deals:

On the portable storage side of things, we are still tracking a solid Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield model. This pocket-sized SSD delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates from $200 shipped in the 2TB capacity. Get a closer look and all of the details right here.

WD_BLACK 250GB SN750 features:

Get Into The Action Fast With Sequential Read Speeds Up To 3,600Mb/S To Boost System, Game And Level Load Times

Demolish The Competition With Pcie Gen4 Storage (Backwards Compatible With Pcie Gen3)

The Wd_Black Dashboard Helps You Maintain Drive Health And Enable Gaming Mode (Available Late Summer 2021) To Help Sustain Maxed-Out Performance

Game Longer Before Your Next Recharge With Up To 30% Less Power Consumption Than Its Predecessor

