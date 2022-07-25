Internal SSDs up to $320 off starting from $40: WD_BLACK, CORSAIR, Samsung 980, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
$320 off From $40

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 250GB SN750 SE NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for just $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 these days (sometimes as much as $55), this is a solid 20% price drop and a return the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a few times before. This might not be the most powerful or fastest model out there, but at $40 it is also worth consideration for folks looking to land a budget-conscious solution. It delivers up to 3,600MB/s with a Gen4 interface in an M.2 2280 form-factor. This one also provides access to the WD_BLACK dashboard that helps to maintain drive health and enables gaming mode for “sustained maxed-out performance.” Head below for more starting from $55.  

More Gen4 Internal SSD deals:

On the portable storage side of things, we are still tracking a solid Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield model. This pocket-sized SSD delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates from $200 shipped in the 2TB capacity. Get a closer look and all of the details right here

WD_BLACK 250GB SN750 features:

  • Get Into The Action Fast With Sequential Read Speeds Up To 3,600Mb/S To Boost System, Game And Level Load Times
  • Demolish The Competition With Pcie Gen4 Storage (Backwards Compatible With Pcie Gen3)
  • The Wd_Black Dashboard Helps You Maintain Drive Health And Enable Gaming Mode (Available Late Summer 2021) To Help Sustain Maxed-Out Performance
  • Game Longer Before Your Next Recharge With Up To 30% Less Power Consumption Than Its Predecessor

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

All-time low hits Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90...
Score a pair of latest Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip at $1...
DJI’s Action 2 camera kits deliver 4K/120FPS sum...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air doubles down on value with up ...
Greenworks 40V Gold Box has mowers $175, trimmers $44, ...
LEGO launches online Minifigure Factory experience with...
Missed out on Prime Day? Here’s another chance to...
Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac starting at $80 i...
Load more...
Show More Comments