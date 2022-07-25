Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Folios undercut Magic Keyboard from $150 (Save 20%+)

Amazon is now discounting all three models of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for the latest iPad Pros and iPad Air 5. Headlining all of the markdowns is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro version at $183.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time, while also delivering $46 in savings along the way. This is notably also the first markdown in well over a month. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 11-inch version of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio on sale. Delivering much of the same all-time low status as above, this model designed for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to $149.92. Typically fetching $200, the $50 in savings apply to two different styles and offers up much of the same improved typing and productivity features found on the larger version above.

Speaking of iPad markdowns themselves, we’re currently tracking a post-Prime Day offer on Apple’s iPad Air 5. After Amazon’s 2-day shopping event came and went without a price cut, you can now finally save on the new release starting at $559. These are the second-best markdowns to date and notable chances to save on Apple’s latest release in the iPadOS world.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

