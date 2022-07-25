QNAP’s first tower all-flash U.2 NVMe/SATA NAS is petabyte-capable with 25GbE and AMD EPYC

Today, QNAP is introducing its first tower U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS with the TS-h1290FX. This NAS is designed to be an all-in-one solution for your high-end workstation and collaborative high-resolution video workflows, thanks to leveraging AMD’s EPYC processor, PCIe Gen 4×16 expansion, and native dual 25GbE networking. It can also scale up to a petabyte of storage as well, with 256GB RAM models shipping prebuilt too. What is all this all-flash NAS from QNAP capable of? Quite a bit, in reality. Let’s take a closer look below.

QNAP’s all-flash NAS is petabyte-capable

To start with, this new all-flash NAS is the first from QNAP to sport a tower-style design with support for U.2 NVMe or SATA flash storage drives, made to completely ditch spinning disks in your setup.

Powering this beast of a NAS is either the AMD EPYC 16-core 7302P or the 8-core 7232P processor, both of which offer more than enough processing capability to handle either 4K or 8K video editing workloads. There’re also dual native 25GbE SFP28 ports as well as two 2.5GbE RJ45 Ethernet jacks. The 25GbE ports can provide impressive data transfer rates over your local network, delivering more than enough throughput to edit video on your desktop that’s stored on this NAS. It also has four PCIe Gen 4×16 slots available so you can add up to 100GbE networking cards to this setup, as well as dedicated graphics cards should you need the extra horsepower.

Leveraging the ZFS filesystem, this all-flash NAS also uses QNAP’s QuTS hero’s self-healing technology to ensure that this system has data integrity and reliability. It also supports WORM, which stands for Write Once, Ready Many, should you need that. When it comes to SSD life, this NAS features in-line data deduplication, compression, Pool Over-provisioning, and TRIM to ensure your drives last as long as possible. It can also be expanded with QNAP’s other products to achieve up to petabyte-scale storage capacities should your needs ever grow past the built-in 12 drive bays.

The QNAP All-Flash NAS TS-h1290FX is available to purchase now from both B&H and Amazon. Pricing starts at $4,899 for the 8-core 64GB model and goes up to $6,999 for the 8-core 128GB model and $8,399 for 8-cores and 256GB of storage. There are also models with the 16-core EPYC processor, but those aren’t available for purchase yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

While this NAS is geared toward professionals instead of homelabbers or consumers, it does give a glimpse as to what we can expect from the future of network-attached storage devices. The all-flash design here and native 25GbE networking make this the perfect storage solution for a group of video editors who work on the same projects from multiple locations, so they don’t have to constantly share footage between computers. Plus, given its scalability to support petabyte requirements, which is 1,000TB, you likely won’t have to replace this storage system for quite some time.

