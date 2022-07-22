VIZIO’s 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV drops to $298 (Reg. up to $430)

Amazon is now offering VIZIO 50-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $298 shipped. Regularly $430 at Best Buy where it is selling for $400, this model has more regularly been going for $398 at Amazon where it is now at least $100 off and matching the all-time low. This 2021 release delivers notable value for the price with variable refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2, and support for voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. It also features Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma alongside built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and USB I/O options. The Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better and more feature-rich 50-inch model from a trustworthy brand like VIZIO for less than today’s lead deal. But we are still tracking some notable offers on 4K Fire TV models including Best Buy’s Insignia brand, Toshiba, and in-house Amazon displays with deals starting from $190 shipped right here.

Alongside ongoing price drops on the latest Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs as well as its 2022 model mini-LED variants, we also just got our first look at the upcoming new VIZIO lineup. Featuring both mid-tier and entry-level models, the brand just recently unveiled its new D-Series, V-Series, and M-Series displays with VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, 240fps, and more from $190. Everything you need to know is right here.

More on the VIZIO 50-Inch M6 Series 4K HDR Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

Quantum Color – Next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Full Array Backlight – Evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance.

