VIZIO’s 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV drops to $298 (Reg. up to $430)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterVIZIO
Reg. $398+ $298

Amazon is now offering VIZIO 50-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $298 shipped. Regularly $430 at Best Buy where it is selling for $400, this model has more regularly been going for $398 at Amazon where it is now at least $100 off and matching the all-time low. This 2021 release delivers notable value for the price with variable refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2, and support for voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. It also features Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma alongside built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and USB I/O options. The Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better and more feature-rich 50-inch model from a trustworthy brand like VIZIO for less than today’s lead deal. But we are still tracking some notable offers on 4K Fire TV models including Best Buy’s Insignia brand, Toshiba, and in-house Amazon displays with deals starting from $190 shipped right here

Alongside ongoing price drops on the latest Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs as well as its 2022 model mini-LED variants, we also just got our first look at the upcoming new VIZIO lineup. Featuring both mid-tier and entry-level models, the brand just recently unveiled its new D-Series, V-Series, and M-Series displays with VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, 240fps, and more from $190. Everything you need to know is right here.

More on the VIZIO 50-Inch M6 Series 4K HDR Smart TV:

  • 4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!
  • Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.
  • Quantum Color – Next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.
  • Full Array Backlight – Evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater VIZIO

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JBL’s waterproof Flip 6 USB-C Bluetooth speaker h...
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: Nike...
Rare Geek Squad refurb deal on Nintendo Switch Lite con...
Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri and HomeKit control to ...
Some of the best prices yet on Ninja CREAMi ice cream m...
TicWatch Pro 3 will get Wear OS 3 support, drops to $21...
Prana End of Season Sale takes 40-50% off over 500 styl...
Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth s...
Load more...
Show More Comments