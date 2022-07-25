Thrustmaster’s Boeing Edition Yoke and Throttle Quadrant reaches new low of $400 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition for $399.99 shipped. Normally going $500 like it does from Thrustmaster directly, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this flight simulation set. This same pack goes for $422 from Best Buy. Working your PC or Xbox Series X|S console, you’ll be able to fly the airliners in Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator like they do in real life. The yoke here is a 1:1 replica of those seen in the iconic Boeing 787 with Thrustmaster’s PENDUL_R mechanism replicating the pendular sensation experienced. Adjustable springs allow you to customize the resistance with the throttle quadrant included in the pack having swappable levers with autopilot controls. There are a total of 35 action buttons and each axes use magnetic technology for control. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the Xbox support or airline-style flight peripherals, you could instead go with the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack for $245. Unlike the pack above which included the yoke and throttle quadrant, this pack includes a joystick, throttle unit, and rudder pedals for a complete setup. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The throttle unit provides 14 action buttons and one 8-way PoV hat switch. Then the pedals will give you rudder control with each pedal riding on aluminum slide rails that self-center when you stop pressing on them. In total, you’re looking at 6 axes of control for your aircraft, 30 action buttons, and complete control over whatever aircraft you decide to fly.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub to check out the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re streaming your flight simulator sessions, the last thing you’d want to do is have to minimize the game to switch scenes. Instead, check out the Elgato Stream Deck XL with 32 programmable LCD keys at its second-best 2022 price of $211.50. Here you can set up simulator controls alongside stream controls for a seamless gaming/streaming experience.

Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition features:

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition is an aviation system officially licensed by both Boeing and Xbox, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It is also compatible with PC. TCA Boeing Edition, Thrustmaster’s new flagship civil aviation range, is a line of products allowing for cutting-edge new features with a highly-specific goal in mind: replicating the different controls, flight kinematics and sensations experienced by real Boeing pilots at the controls of a 787 airliner.

