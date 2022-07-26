Apple launches largest $5 movie sale of the year with action flicks, dramas, much more

Apple is kicking off the work week today by launching one of its largest movies sales of the year. Courtesy of its iTunes storefront, this time around you’ll find a collection of $5 titles spanning everything from action movies and thrillers to comedies, dramas, and more. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 comedy movie sale

Throughout Apple’s latest movie sale, you’ll find a collection of $5 comedies. Ranging from classics that deserve a spot in everyone’s digital library to coming of age flicks, buddy comedies, and even some action titles, there are a wide range of movies up for grabs. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Action titles:

Dramas:

Thriller flicks:

Comedies:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!