elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand in multiple colorways starts from $8.50 for limited time

The official elago Amazon store is now offering Lightning deal pricing for the next 11 hours on its W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The other colorways are marked down to $9.34. Note: this deal is only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes. Regularly up to $11, this is a solid price drop that comes within cents of the limited Prime Day pricing. Compatible with all Apple Watch models and sizes, it features the brand’s usual soft silicone construction. You simply string your puck-style charger through the back, delivering cable control management at the same time, and connect your Apple Watch on the front side for a notable nightstand-ready charging stand. More details below.

If you would prefer to take the aluminum route, this Lamicall Stand Suite is a notable solution that is now starting from just $7 Prime shipped in the silver colorway. It is essentially much of the same kind of setup, it just won’t hide the charging cable quite as much as the elago option above and doesn’t feature the soft silicone treatment.

Speaking of Apple Watch docking stations, take a look at the all-metal dual model SANDMARC unleashed at the beginning of the month. It features MagSafe connectivity for your phone as well and you can score one at 10% off with our exclusive discount code. Then go dive into the Belkin summer flash sale for offers on MagSafe chargers, AirTags straps, and more.

elago W2 Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

ALWAYS READY STAND IS the perfect companion to keep on your work DESK or NIGHTSTAND. COMPATIBLE all Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, Series SE, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 (45mm 44mm 42mm 41mm 40mm 38mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch NIGHTSTAND MODE. DISCLAIMER: Apple Watch and Apple Watch Charger not included.

WHILE COMPETITORS STANDS CAN’T seem to keep the charger in or has problems with different sized Apple Watches, the elago W2 was DESIGNED with PRECISE CUTOUTS to hold the charger in place and a CABLE MANAGEMENT hole to keep the area TIDY AND CLEAN!

