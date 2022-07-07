SANDMARC unveils new all-metal dual iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe Dock, now 10% off

SANDMARC – maker of iPhoneography gear, Apple accessories, and more – is launching is new MagSafe dock today. Known officially as the Flex Dock it delivers a portable-ready home for your MagSafe iPhone 12 or 13 as well as an Apple Watch that makes use of the chargers you might already have. It – much like the new pro edition iPhone tripod rig we just went hands-on with – features a more premium solution in a patent-pending fold-up design and is now available for pre-order. Head below for a closer look.

SANDMARC’s new Flex MagSafe Dock

Following the design ethos of its leather, metal-laden iPhone 13 case lineup – a personal favorite of mine and a particularly gorgeous way to wrap up your Apple handset – along with the rest of its leather Apple gear accessories and iPhone filmmaking gear, SANDMARC is certainly not hiding the fact that its new Flex Dock is a premium, albeit minimalist, solution to housing your most important Apple EDC.

Available in a silver or sleek black colorway, the new Flex MagSafe dock is fully constructed with an aluminum design “that is built to last.” SANDMARC says it features a hefty weighted base to keep things stable while a patent-pending fold-up mechanism allows for some desktop versatility and added portability. Described as a “2-in-1 dock for Apple’s original charging system,” It provides a stand for both an iPhone and Apple Watch that sits upright at attention or collapses down to lay flat when you need it to – the collapsed position also provides a horizontal perch for MagSafe-ready AirPods cases.

The new SANDMARC MagSafe dock works with Apple’s charging pucks (one for your iPhone and one for your Apple Watch) and provides neat channels to string the chords through for a tidy desktop setup.

Foldable design for using the dock in multiple angles. Cut-outs for the MagSafe charger to remain cool during extended charging periods. And added weight for mounting your Apple devices with ease.

The Flex MagSafe Dock is now available for pre-order at $79.99 with an August 2022 shipping date. However, you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS promo code to knock the total down to $72 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, if the SANDMARC Flex MagSafe Dock is anything like the quality on its other gear we have gone hands-on with, purchasers are in for a treat here, and it better be with a $80 price MSRP like that. While it’s not the most expensive option out there, considering you have to provide your own Apple chargers to even have it function, this is not a cheap proposition by any means. But with the folding design and presumably high-end build quality, I, for one, would certainly like to have one at my disposal, and it does seem like notable option for folks that can appreciate the finer things and have already invested in Apple’s puck-style chargers.

