Lenovo’s 27-inch 1080p 144Hz gaming monitor returns to low price of $220, more from $130

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo 27-inch 1080p 144Hz (G27-20) Gaming Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, this 15% discount, or $40 in savings, marks the third drop to the all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked. This monitor utilizes a 1080p 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to eliminate screen tearing that can detract from the gaming experience. Included with the monitor is a height adjustable stand with additional tilt adjustment for getting the perfect viewing angle. Connectivity to this monitor is handled by HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs so you can have your computer and console connected to your setup. Head below for more gaming monitor deals.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals

Lenovo 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

G27-20 holds a 27-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution In-Plane Switching panel display to render stunning game graphics with no color distortion, even at the widest possible viewing angles. Bright and right, with HDR decoding viewers are treated to a bright 400 cd/m2 display, while colors are bright, vivid and compellingly lifelike thanks to the 99% sRGB color gamut and true 8-bit color.

