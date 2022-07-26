Sabrent’s originally $200 7,000MB/s NVMe Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD now down at $127.50 via Amazon

Store4Memory (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive $127.49 shipped. This one launched on Amazon at just over $200 and has sold for between $150 and $160 across 2022. Outside of a brief one-day deal, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on the Gen4 solution. Delivering 1TB of SSD action to your PC rig, it features a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface with a M.2 form-factor alongside “wear leveling, bad block management, error correction code, and over-provision.” This model can run at up to 7,000MB/s and comes along with with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image software for easy cloning. More details below.

Then browse through more of the notable internal SSD models we spotted on sale this week in the list below. You’ll find heatsink-equipped models that work with PS5 alongside some new all-time lows:

Or forget all of the internal storage and go slap Kingston’s DataTraveler 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive on your keychain while it’s marked down to $40 shipped on Amazon. This is the best price we have ever tracked outside of the Prime Day offer for $2 less and you’ll find all of the pertinent details in this morning’s coverage.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD:

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

