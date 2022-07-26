Hisense’s A4 series 1080p Android TVs are now even more affordable from $180 (Save $70+)

Amazon now currently offers the Hisense A4 40-inch Smart 1080p Android TV for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while also marking a new all-time low. On top of being only the second notable price cut to date, this is also undercutting our previous mention by $30. The 43-inch model is also on sale for $208 and down from its usual $320 price tag. While this won’t be bringing the theater experience to your family room, the Hisense A4 40-inch TV is still a notable option for smaller setups like the bedroom, guest room, or office. It sports a 1080p panel and notably comes backed by Android TV and Chromecast support for streaming content from all of your favorite services as well as right from your smartphone. Though you’ll also find two HDMI ports for plugging in consoles or other devices, as well.

As far as more affordable TVs go, the lead deal is about as low as we can really recommend thanks to today’s steep discounts. Whether you’re just looking to deck out the dorm room this fall with a smart TV or just want to bring some of your favorite content into the work from home setup, the $180 starting prices are hard to beat for an Android TV-enabled model.

If your home theater could use some love with a massive and even more visually-specifying display, we’re also tracking some deeper discounts on higher-end models in our HDTV guide. Just yesterday saw Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90K AirPlay 2 Google TV go on sale with an all-time low following at $2,598. Putting $700 in savings to go use, this model comes packed with notable features like HDR, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and low-latency PS5 support.

Hisense A4 40-inch Smart 1080p Android TV features:

Along with its 1080p high-definition LCD screen, you’ll find a powerful full array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. Don’t struggle to keep your eye on the ball—enjoy fast-paced sports, movies and gaming without the lag. Featuring Motion Rate image processing technology, this television keeps the thrills coming by making it easy to follow fast-moving action. Enjoy a better gaming experience. In Game Mode, input lag is significantly improved, so your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen.

