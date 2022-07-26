Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant on sale from $140 (Save 30%)

Amazon now offers the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $139.99 shipped in several styles. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while also matching our previous mention. Not only is this an Amazon all-time low, but also only the second time it has ever dropped this low period. Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 earbuds. These step up the feature set with the same ANC, but pack an even more fitness-capable design with the ShakeGrip technology to stay in your ear. That’s of course while also bumping up the price to match. Currently on sale for $147.44, these are a bit more expensive than the lead deal but are down from the usual $180 going rate to mark the third-best price yet.

While not as fitness-ready as the true wireless offerings above, Bose makes some of our favorite headphones and its latest pair of cans are currently on sale. Right now its latest QuietComfort 45 are now on sale for the second-best price yet at $279, which delivers best-in-class ANC, a comfortable over-ear design, and 24-hour playback all at $50 off.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!