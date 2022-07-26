Logitech’s G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Shifter Bundle returns to 2022 low of $255.50

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals with the G Driving Force Shifter Bundle for $255.48 shipped. Normally going for $347, this 26% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this bundle. Working across Xbox One, X|S, and PC, you will get a racing wheel with realistic force feedback with its dual motor design letting you feel those bumpy roads and understeer. The pedal unit here features accelerator, brake, and clutch pedals with the bundled shifter allowing you to drive a fully manual vehicle around the track with the nonlinear brakes mimicking pressure-sensitive systems. The wheel is wrapped in hand-stitched leather with the pedals being constructed from steel for ultimate durability. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and planned on PC gaming anyways, then you could instead go with the HORI Racing Wheel Apex for $100. Working with both PlayStation 4 and 5 alongside PC, you will get a wheel and pedal unit to drive around in whatever game you please. Unlike the Logitech option above, there is no force feedback built into the wheel with the shifting being handled by pedals behind the wheel versus a standalone shifter. The pedal unit only features an accelerator and brake pedal though so the clutch would have to be configured to a button on the wheel.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. A good gaming monitor will help increase your immersion while also generally improving your experience. We’ve rounded up a selection of today’s gaming monitor deals starting from $130 which is headlined by the Lenovo 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor at the low price of $220. Here you’ll have support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to eliminate screen tearing.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel features:

G920 Driving Force is the definitive sim racing wheel for the latest Xbox One and PC titles. With realistic dual-motor force feedback and helical gearing for quiet, smooth steering. On-wheel controls and paddle shifters are easy to access so you can make crisp, precise gear transitions. The separate pedal unit gives you natural, responsive control, with a nonlinear brake pedal that mimics the feel of high-performance vehicles. Driving Force is built for comfort and durability with hand-stitched leather and stainless steel components. Built-in clamps and bolt points keeps Driving Force mounted securely to a table or racing rig, minimizing shifting or wobbling during aggressive maneuvers.

