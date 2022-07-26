Meta raising the price on its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset by $100 in August

Today, Meta (formerly known as Oculus) has announced that it will be raising the cost of its popular Quest 2 VR headset. The standalone virtual reality helmet was first launched back in 2020 and since then has become one of the more fan-favorite ways to dive into VR. And with Meta set to finally remove the required Facebook account login, the company has now announced it will be raising the cost of its headset.

Oculus Quest 2 price hikes rolling out in August

Originally launching just under two years ago with a $299 price tag for the entry-level 64GB Quest 2, Meta then went on to introduce an improved 128GB model at the same price point. Starting in August, to coincide with Meta removing the Facebook login requirement that has been around since launch, the company will now be increasing the prices of the both the standard and elevated capacities.

Once the price changes do go into effect next month, you’ll end up paying an extra $100 for both models. The 128GB capacity Meta Quest 2 will soon cost $399.99, while its higher-capacity 256GB version will clock in at $499.99. Unfortunately for those who don’t mind going with refurbished offerings, Meta will also be increasing the cost of its reconditioned models to make the same price hikes.

With the changes, Meta will at least be including something extra. It won’t be enough to justify the increase, but every new headset will also include a promotion to download the VR rhythm game Beat Saber for free.

Back when we first reviewed Meta Quest 2, when it was branded around Oculus, we walked away quite impressed by the experience. We noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR,” and that largely stands to be the case till this day. As a quick recap, Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more.

The Oculus Quest 2 has been one of the best recommendations for getting into VR, and today’s announced price hikes threaten to ruin that reputation. The past two holiday seasons it has been one of the more popular gifts, and having to spend an extra $100 means that it likely won’t be showing up under the Christmas tree quite as often come December.

We very rarely see any form of price cuts or promotions on the virtual reality headset, and so now is certainly the time to buy. If you’ve been holding out for a particular reason to finally try out the device or are ready to dive in now that Meta removed the Facebook login requirement, it’s better to save yourself the cash compared to paying the future price next month.

