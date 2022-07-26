Make eggs the easy way with Elite Gourmet’s rapid cookers starting from just $12.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker from $12.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the mint green model with other colorways now starting at $13.35 Prime shipped. You’ll also find the previous-generation model with nearly identical specs on sale from $12.40 Prime shipped. This model can cook seven hard, medium, or soft boiled eggs at a time to make your morning routines even easier than waiting for the water to boil the old fashioned way, all for the price of a few cups of coffee. It is also comes with dishwasher-safe poaching and omelet trays as well as a measuring cup and an extended 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Head below for additional details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $12 or less egg cooker section will highlight how notable the price drops are on the popular Elite Gourmet models above. We can’t find a single option for less right now, and that’s including lesser-known brands.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, we are now tracking a solid price drop on Brim’s steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine alongside everything else in our home goods guide. One highlight offer worth some special attention among the rest is the COSORI Alexa 12-in-1 Air Fryer Oven that’s now down from $200 to $134 shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look at this voice command-ready model’s ongoing offer in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker features:

SEVEN EGG CAPACITY: Cook up to 7 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect, shell is easy to peel, and clean up is super easy.

VERSATILITY: Whether pairing with avocado toast or preparing deviled eggs for a potluck, the Elite Cuisine Easy Egg Cooker is an all-in-one egg boiler, scrambler, omelet/veggie steamer, and more.

2-YEAR WARRANTY: Your 100% satisfaction is our top priority, we guarantee it. We are so sure you will love your egg cooker that we are offering a 2-year warranty right out of the box.

