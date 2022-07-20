Add 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage with CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO XT M.2 at low of $580

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT 4TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $579.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this 28% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this SSD. This deal is also matched at Newegg. This Gen4 SSD can deliver speeds upwards of 7,100MB/s to your computer with the integrated heatsink ensuring the drive can sustain peak performance at all times. The M.2 form factor of this drive packs in a massive 4TB of storage space with high-density 3D TLC NAND flash providing the ideal mix of performance and endurance that will see you through many years of use. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

When it comes to 4TB NVMe M.2 and PCIe Gen4 SSDs, this is about as good as it gets. If you’re willing to drop down to PCIe Gen3 speeds, you could grab the TEAMGROUP MP34 4TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $400. Unlike the CORSAIR option above, this drive comes with no heatsink with lower speeds at 3,500MB/s. Though the speed is almost cut in half, you will still have a DRAM SLC Cache for improved performance over DRAM-less designs. The drive supports S.M.A.R.T. functionality to help detect any problems and increase longevity with other various algorithms ensuring errors are corrected and wear is evenly spread.

You could also check out the Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 for $140 which is its new all-time Amazon low price and has its own heatsink. You can expect speeds upwards of 7,000MB/s with the drive also being compatible with your PlayStation 5 to increase game storage. Finally, swing on by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD features:

The CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 SSD provides extreme storage performance, using Gen4 PCIe technology to achieve unbelievably fast sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 6,800MB/sec. High-density TLC NAND flash memory offers an ideal mix of performance and endurance, while a stylish aluminum heatspreader helps maintain high speeds.

