Save $310 on Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 Ti graphics at $1,290.50

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,290.69 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this 19% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since May and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $870. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

After you’re done here, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread 4.9GHz Desktop Processor which is seeing its new low price of $499. The 5950X processor is still one of the highest performing desktop CPUs in the consumer space with 72MB of cache and DDR4-3200 support natively alongside PCIe Gen 4.0 compatibility.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

