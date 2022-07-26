AMD’s premium 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X falls to new Amazon low at $499

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread 4.9GHz Desktop Processor for $499 shipped. Down from a list price of $799 and a normal going rate of $550 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of the most powerful consumer processors on the market, this CPU packs a 4.9GHz boost clock across its 16 cores and 32 threads. It has an impressive 72MB of cache as well as DDR4-3200 support natively, and also PCIe 4.0 compatibility. So, if you have a power-hungry workstation on your horizon, then the Ryzen 9 5950X is a great choice all around. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Sure, nearly $500 for a processor might be a bit expensive, but the 5950X delivers quite impressive performance. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, then opting instead for the 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is a great alternative. Coming in at $359 on Amazon, this saves $140 from the 5950X above while still scoring a high-end processor. Though, if you’re on an even tighter budget, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a solid choice at $148 on Amazon. It ships with a built-in graphics system that’s able to game pretty well, as we found in our hands-on review of the CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU features:

Be unstoppable with the unprecedented speed of the world’s best desktop processors. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors deliver the ultimate in high performance, whether you’re playing the latest games, designing the next skyscraper or crunching scientific data. With AMD Ryzen, you’re always in the lead.

