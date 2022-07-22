Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker returns to Amazon low at $129, more

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $129 shipped. Regularly $149 and currently matched directly from Bose, this is the second price drop we have tracked on Amazon and matching the all-time low there. The only lower-priced option is the $114 offer now live on the Bose refurbished listing. First unveiled back in October of last year, it delivers an outdoor-ready and floating design with IP67 water and dust-proof ratings. From there, PositionIQ tech optimizes audio sound quality playback according to the environment you’re in alongside built-in mics for taking calls, USB-C charging, and a 12 hours of battery life. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

A more affordable way to bring home a portable Bose speaker is with the brand’s refurbished SoundLink Micro. This one is now selling for $104 shipped with a full warranty backed by the world-class Bose refurbishment process like the option above – it has been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards the same as a new product.”

Alongside the deal we spotted this morning on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, you’ll also want to check out this offer on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker. This originally $450 premium solution is now selling for $100 shipped for an even more affordable option than the aforementioned Bose speakers above. Get a closer look at it right here.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

State-of-the-art design – SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go

Clearest possible sound – Proprietary PositionIQtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment

Waterproof wireless speaker for travel – SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!