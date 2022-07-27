Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 offer even more value with second-best discount to $100

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $99.99 shipped. After going out of stock on Prime Day, today’s offer marks another chance to shave off a notable discount from the original $159 price tag. This is the second-best price of the year at within $10 of the all-time low and an even more notable value. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Though if the previous-generation models just won’t do, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro are also seeing the first price cut since selling out on Prime Day. This time around, you can score the ANC earbuds with new MagSafe charging case at $180, down from the usual $249 price tag. This is marking the best price of the year as well as a great option to step up from the more affordable, albeit less capable AirPods 2 above.

This morning also saw a notable price cut go live on Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones. These cans launched earlier in the spring and after sitting at MSRP for quite some time, are now finally on sale for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route. Sitting at $259, you can score the best-in-class active noise cancelling tech for an all-time low from its usual $398 going rate.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

