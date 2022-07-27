Enjoy 1080p60 with the ASUS ROG Eye S streaming webcam at 20% off, now $80

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming 1080p60 Webcam for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $100 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Designed to deliver a solid experience for your viewers or Zoom meetings, you’ll find that this webcam packs a 1080p resolution and 60 FPS frame rate, while most webcams only have 25 or 30 FPS frame rates. That makes this an ideal solution for live streamers who want to place their face on gameplay when streaming. It also packs autofocus and auto exposure technologies that ensure you’re always in focus and properly exposed when gaming. Keep reading for more.

The Logitech C720 HD Pro Webcam would be a solid choice for those on a tighter budget. At $18 on Amazon, you’ll find a 720p resolution offered here. Sure, it’s not the same 1080p 60FPS that today’s lead deal offers, but at the same time, 720p is just fine for most tasks, even some streaming setups.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing up to $270 off multiple Skytech gaming desktops with both the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 GPU in tow. These computers start at $1,230 and you’ll find that they’re both powerful enough to run your favorite titles. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on your setup.

ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam features:

Smooth, Full HD quality: 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

Brighter, clearer portrait shots: Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technologies help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.

Blue-glass filter: A specially treated lens blocks infrared light, reducing unpleasant color shifts.

