Fibaro’s HomeKit Multi-Sensor tracks motion, temps, vibration, more at $37.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor for $37.50 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is a new all-time low at 25% off. This is one of the first discounts of the year, and undercuts our previous mention from several months back by $3. Fibaro’s multi-sensor delivers a variety of stats to your setup ranging from motion detection and light intensity to temperature tracking and even vibration monitoring. It enters as one of the smallest smart home accessories of its kind on the market and pairs with the rest of your HomeKit setup over Bluetooth. Whether you’re looking to set automations based on the stats it can monitor or just want to receive notifications when something is triggered, this is a great addition to any Siri setup.

Today’s featured deal is the most affordable HomeKit motion sensor out there, let alone a device that’ll track everything the Fibaro unit does. Those with a Zigbee setup could take advantage of Aqara’s Motion Sensor, but that’ll only keep tabs on two of the metrics noted on the lead accessory, not to mention it needs to pair with a hub to get HomeKit support.

HomeKit adopters will also want to check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide today. This week we notably saw a collection of rare Philips Hue discounts go live thanks to an extra 15% off Amazon sale starting at $13. Including everything from color light bulbs to addressable RGB lamps and more, everything is marked down to some of the best prices yet.

Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor features:

Motion sensing goes high tech! The FIBARO Apple HomeKit enabled Motion Sensor uses Bluetooth low energy technology. Along with detecting motion, the multisensor accessory measures the ambient temperature and light intensity. The sensor has a built-in accelerometer to detect any tampering with the accessory. IIt is battery powered and designed to be installed quickly and easily on any surface. The eye shaped LED indicator signals motion, temperature level, tampering and can be used to identify the accessory.

