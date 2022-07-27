Let the pups cool off with these Gold Box foldable pet pool deals from just $24 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lunaoo via (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on foldable dog pet pools to keep the pups cool this summer too. Ranging in sizes, you can land the 32-inch Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate. Measuring 32-inches by 8-inches tall, this foldable pet pool is a quick and affordable way to keep the dogs cool and entertained this summer. Better yet, you don’t even need to inflate it (or worry about their claws ripping it) as it is made of a “high-grade industrial strength PVC material” with a slip-resistant base, and a “brand new water pipe connector which makes filling and draining a breeze.” Head below for more pet pool deals.

The rest of the Lunaoo Gold Box event is filled with deals on bigger models for larger breeds and the like, but everything is still quite affordable ranging from the $24 option featured above up to just over $39 shipped. You can browse through all of the models on sale today right here.

Now all you need is a good mower to ensure the grass is nice and groomed in the backyard and you’ll be ready to enjoy the sunshine. Thankfully, Amazon is now offering $90 off electric WORX models starting from $200 shipped so you can finally ditch gas and oil from your routine. Get a closer look at this deal in this morning’s coverage right here and swing by our Green Deals hub for more.

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool features:

Portable & Foldable: Just need a few seconds to open and fold easily! It can be used as a dog pool, outdoor water pond,Bathing Tub, kidlle pool etc

SIMPLE USE: No need of inflation and easy to set up and use. Our pet pool adopts in-built spiral drain design and come with brand new water pipe connector which makes filling and draining a breeze

DURABLE & SAFE: This swimming pool is crafted with high-grade industrial strength PVC material to help it stand up to all your pup’s doggy paddles. built-in 0.45cm thick high-density

SLIP RESISTANT: The bottom is made out of thick non-slip material to prevent pet and kid from slipping

