Ditch gas and oil before summer’s end with this WORX 40V electric mower at $200 (Save $90)

Amazon is now offering the WORX WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Electric Mower for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $290, this is the third-best price of the year at within $20 of our previous May mention. You’re also looking at $90 in savings and quite the notable chance to finally ditch gas and oil in the process. With summer lawn mowing sessions now in full swing, it’s time to adopt an electric tool to make even quicker work of your landscaping. This WORX Power Share model arrives with a 14-inch cutting deck and is powered by a pair of 40V 4Ah batteries. You’ll also find both mulching and bagging features to go alongside the adjustable height design. Head below for more.

At $200, the lead deal is one of the best prices out there for a cordless way to refresh the lawn cutting rig with a more environmentally-friendly solution. But if you can get away with a tethered offering for tackling smaller lawns and the like, this Greenworks 21-inch Electric Mower is worth a look at $186.

Though for all of your summer joy riding and the like, our Green Deals guide is also tracking a pretty notable price cut on the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-bike. This model is now even more affordable than before with a $100 discount bringing the price tag down to $800 with its fat tire design and 18.6MPH top speeds in tow.

WORX 40V Power Share Electric Mower features:

This sleek, 14” 40V Lawn Mower with Intellicut™ and Mulching Capabilities is packed with technology and doesn’t skimp on power. With two of our 20V 4.0 Ah batteries giving it 40V, you get double the runtime and double the efficiency. Intellicut is our patented torque tech that lets you dial up the power when you get into thicker grass and then dial it back down to conserve battery when the grass gets easier to manage.

