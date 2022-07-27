Rare 60% price drop hits Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet from $60 (Reg. $150), more

Today we are taking a look at a rare deal on the Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet. Leatherman is one of the best brands in the space – it has been featured in many of our best of multi-tool roundups – and you can now land its unique stainless steel tool bracelet for $59.99 with free shipping in orders $75. But even with the $5.95 shipping fee, today’s deal on the regularly $150 bracelet tool is a notable one and the best we can find. It sells for $85 on Amazon and has never dropped below $82. As much a rugged fashion-statement as it is a functional piece of kit, it hides 29 tools including everything from various sizes of screwdriver heads and box wrenches to a bottle opener, cutting hook, sim card tool, and a glass breaker. Head below for more details and additional Leatherman deals.

Leatherman is now offering 60% off a range of its bracelet tools and timepieces as well as a host of other accessories, t-shirts, repair kits, and more on this landing page. Leatherman deals aren’t exactly commonplace, so this sale is at least worth a quick look for fans of the brand, DIYers, and adventurers.

It is also worth pointing out that you can certainly find knock-offs of the Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet on Amazon for less. While it’s hard to imagine them coming even closer to the quality the regular $150 Leatherman variant ships with, this Houmass model features a similar set with the same same number of built-in tools for $42 shipped.

Load up on rugged Carhartt apparel and gear with up to 40% off some of its best-sellers in today’s sale event, then head over to our tools deal hub for more. You’ll find a new all-time low waiting on Amazon’s 12-in-1 steel portable multi-tool with a rust-resistant finish, for example, that makes for a notable adventure-ready option and won’t break the bank.

Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet features:

Anytime, anywhere. The functionality of a Leatherman tool, with you everywhere. Our engineers designed multiple tools in each 17-4 stainless steel bracelet link, making usable tools like Allen wrenches, screwdrivers and box wrenches available at a moment’s notice. Adjustable to accommodate any wrist size and fully customizable with the links you need most, the Leatherman Tread® is as stylish as it is functional.

