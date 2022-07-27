Rare 60% price drop hits Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet from $60 (Reg. $150), more

Justin Kahn -
ToolsLeatherman
Reg. $150 From $60

Today we are taking a look at a rare deal on the Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet. Leatherman is one of the best brands in the space – it has been featured in many of our best of multi-tool roundups – and you can now land its unique stainless steel tool bracelet for $59.99 with free shipping in orders $75. But even with the $5.95 shipping fee, today’s deal on the regularly $150 bracelet tool is a notable one and the best we can find. It sells for $85 on Amazon and has never dropped below $82. As much a rugged fashion-statement as it is a functional piece of kit, it hides 29 tools including everything from various sizes of screwdriver heads and box wrenches to a bottle opener, cutting hook, sim card tool, and a glass breaker. Head below for more details and additional Leatherman deals. 

Leatherman is now offering 60% off a range of its bracelet tools and timepieces as well as a host of other accessories, t-shirts, repair kits, and more on this landing page. Leatherman deals aren’t exactly commonplace, so this sale is at least worth a quick look for fans of the brand, DIYers, and adventurers. 

It is also worth pointing out that you can certainly find knock-offs of the Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet on Amazon for less. While it’s hard to imagine them coming even closer to the quality the regular $150 Leatherman variant ships with, this Houmass model features a similar set with the same same number of built-in tools for $42 shipped

Load up on rugged Carhartt apparel and gear with up to 40% off some of its best-sellers in today’s sale event, then head over to our tools deal hub for more. You’ll find a new all-time low waiting on Amazon’s 12-in-1 steel portable multi-tool with a rust-resistant finish, for example, that makes for a notable adventure-ready option and won’t break the bank. 

 Leatherman Tread Multi-Tool Bracelet features:

Anytime, anywhere. The functionality of a Leatherman tool, with you everywhere. Our engineers designed multiple tools in each 17-4 stainless steel bracelet link, making usable tools like Allen wrenches, screwdrivers and box wrenches available at a moment’s notice. Adjustable to accommodate any wrist size and fully customizable with the links you need most, the Leatherman Tread® is as stylish as it is functional.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Tools

Leatherman

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Fibaro’s HomeKit Multi-Sensor tracks motion, temp...
Upgrade summer cookouts with new Amazon low on Cuisinar...
Carhartt takes 40% off best-selling t-shirts and go-to ...
Fresh homemade juices await, Chefman’s steel 2-sp...
Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones see first...
Instant Pot Gold Box up to 46% off: Vortex air fryer al...
Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED sees 1-day discount ...
Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays ...
Load more...
Show More Comments