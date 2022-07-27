Twelve South refreshes signature leather AirSnap case for AirPods 3 in several styles

Twelve South first launched its AirSnap case several years ago for the first pair of AirPods, and since then the cover has become one of the more popular premium options on the market. And with the most recent AirPods 3 just hitting the scene last fall, the accessory maker has finally refreshed its signature leather stylings for Apple’s latest in three different colorways.

Twelve South AirSnap case refreshed for AirPods 3

Following the strategy we’ve been seeing as of late from Twelve South, the brand has been catching up with all of Apple’s new debuts by revealing companion accessories for those recently released devices. Today’s launch from the brand squares up the most recent pair of Apple’s earbuds, wrapping its AirPods 3 in the usual premium leather build we’ve come to expect.

Arriving as the latest edition of AirSnap case, the new cover looks much the same as previous releases from Twelve South. Adjusted to fit with the updated charging case, you’ll find the same top-grain leather build that wraps around AirPods 3. There are three different colors available, with a pretty standard brown leather being paired with black and a flashier lavender style.

As for where it gets the AirSnap name, Twelve South has continued to center its AirPods 3 case around a button design that can snap closed. That adds some extra protection and peace of mind your keeping your earbuds in place, especially when using the leather case’s built-in ring loop on the side. It can be fastened to the side of a bag with the bundled karabiner-style clip, or paired with the included lanyard for strapping elsewhere.

Aside from just adding some stylish protection into your everyday carry thanks to the leather, the new Twelve AirSnap AirPods 3 case sports all of the other features you’d expect. There’s still a cut-out on the bottom for Lightning cable passthrough to charge, not to mention support for powering up on a Qi pad. Though the leather is likely too thick to allow full access to the magnetic aspect of the MagSafe-enabled charging case that Apple’s latest offers.

Here are some other features noted by Twelve South:

Leather case protects AirPods (3rd gen.) + Wireless Charging Case

Included S-clip attaches AirSnap to a purse, keys, or gym pass

Charge wirelessly or via cable

Nylon wristlet included for additional way to carry

Now available for purchase, you’ll find all there styles available directly from the Twelve South online storefront, as well as third-party storefronts like Amazon. The former sells them for $39.99, though Amazon has all of them listed at $34.99 as of now.

