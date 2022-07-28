Acer’s budget-focused Nitro Gaming Headset works with all platforms at new low of $25

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro Gaming Headset for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $35 and going for $40 before that drop, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The 50mm drivers offer “clear positional audio with precision and powerful bass” that helps you have increased “audio awareness” when gaming. There’s a built-in omnidirectional microphone to keep in constant contact with your team as well. Plus, the drivers can cover frequencies from 20Hz to 20kHz which is the “audible range of human hearing.” It’s also a versatile headset thanks to leveraging a universal 3.5mm combo jack. Head below for more.

Update 7/28 @ 9:20 a.m: Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.51 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. This headset works with PlayStation 4 and 5 alongside PC with a nice canceling microphone so your teammates can hear you clearly.

Put your savings from today’s lead deal to work when you pick up this budget-friendly aluminum headphone stand for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s the perfect way to keep your desk neat and tidy, allowing you to enjoy a more organized workspace when you’re not gaming.

For a more premium experience, you won’t want to miss out on the Astro A40 TR gaming headset that’s on sale for $100 right now. We spotted the deal yesterday, which is a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Acer Nitro Gaming Headset features:

Wearable Comfort: Get the perfect fit with adjustable steel sliders in the headband and high quality audio seal earcups fit snugly to immerse you in the game world

Audio Awareness: Advanced 50mm drivers deliver clear positional audio with precision and powerful bass resonates with every beat of the action

Talk to Your Team: Chat to your team with the flexible 6-inch omnidirectional microphone that provides crystal-clear communication and a natural, dynamic sound

Frequency Response: Headset response is 20Hz to 20KHz, covering the audible range of human hearing

Compatible with Your Systems: 3.5mm plug for headphone/microphone combo jack; compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7

