Acer’s Predator Curved 35-inch 1440p 100Hz gaming monitor hits low of $550, more from $168

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator Curved 35-inch 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 39% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen, coming within $50 of the all-time low. Here you’ll get a monitor with a 1800R curve which will help reduce eye strain while also increasing your immersion with NVIDIA G-SYNC helping to eliminate screen tearing and creating a fluid gaming experience. While 100Hz isn’t the highest refresh rate you can get, it is an improvement over 60Hz which most everyone is accustomed to. Connectivity is handled by the DisplayPort 1.2 input and the HDMI 1.4 port with the DisplayPort option giving you access to the 100Hz refresh rate. Head below for more gaming monitor deals.

More gaming monitor deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on hardware and peripherals for your battlestation. If you need a new desk for your gaming setup, Amazon has you covered with its deal on the Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk at the new all-time low of $36. This simple desk features a carbon fiber-laminated desktop, speaker stands, wire management slots, and more.

Acer Predator Curved 35-inch 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Get the edge on your opponents with a massive 35” UltraWide curved display with a lightning-fast refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC. The Predator Z35P curved screen transforms your viewing experience drawing you deep into the action while NVIDIA G-SYNC technology eliminates screen tearing for an epic gaming experience. Combined with Acer TrueHarmony and a great design, this monitor is worthy of the most advanced gaming setups.

