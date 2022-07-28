This gaming desk has dedicated speaker stands, controller racks, and a cup holder for $36

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk for $36.27 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $45 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is about as budget-focused as it gets for a gaming desk, as well. It features a 1-piece desktop that’s carbon fiber-laminated too. There’s also several unique features available here, including dedicated speaker stands, console controller racks, wire management slots, a surge protector bracket, headphone/VR headset hook, and even a built-in cup holder. Keep reading for more.

For $11 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon, you can pick up a versatile monitor riser to give your new desk another upgrade. It doesn’t come with one and adding a monitor riser to your setup will not only make your display a more ergonomic height but also adds storage for your mouse and keyboard when they’re not being used.

Further upgrade your space before school starts when you check out the Amazon back to school sale that’s going on right now. There’s up to 55% in savings to be had during the event and you’ll find plenty of great deals, like markers from $6, Purell, and much more.

Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk features:

Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk has a sturdy one-piece desktop, carbon fiber laminated to further enhanced the aesthetic and durability

Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk is equally great for working or studying with the solid powder-coated steel legs construction

Atlantic Eclipse Gaming Desk comes with a host of built-in features: dedicated speaker stands, video game console controller racks, convenient wire-management slots, surge protector bracket, headphone/VR headset hook and even a cup holder big enough to hold a 32 oz drink to keep you hydrated

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!