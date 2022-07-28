Amazon back to school up to 55% off: Markers from $6, Purell, water bottles, notebooks, more

Amazon has launched a sizable selection of back to school deals, ranging from Chromebook and monitors to speakers, hand sanitizer, and a series of supplies, among other things. You’ll also find some affordable Amazon Basics gear on sale, including markers, pens, notebooks, file folders, and more, to have the kids ready for class that might also come in handy for the home office. The deals start from $6 with free shipping on orders over $25 and you’ll find some of our top picks down below.

Amazon Basics back to school deals:

From there you’ll also find a selection of Sharpie, Papermate, and EXPO school supplies marked down on this landing page, not to mention this collection of discounted Purell travel packs from $13.50 Prime shipped alongside these Simple Modern water bottles and food jars from under $14. You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s back to school deals right here.

Amazon Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers feature:

Dry erase markers in assorted colors for classroom, home, or office use

Includes 12 markers: 2 x black and 1 x blue, light blue, purple, red, pink, green, light green, yellow, orange, and brown

Low odor DryGuard ink writes, draws, and erases cleanly

Won’t dry out if left uncapped for up to 2 days

Versatile chisel tip for writing thick or thin lines

