Protect your Galaxy Buds 2/Pro/Live with elago’s carbon fiber-style case at just $7 (35% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Samsung Galaxy Buds Armor Case from $7.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 10% on-page coupon to redeem the price on this Lightning deal before the sale ends in roughly 9 hours from now (or when stock runs out). Regularly between $10 and $11 this year, this is the lowest price ewe can find at more than 35% off and a great time land protective case for Galaxy Buds 2, Pro, or Live. Alongside the broad compatibility, it delivers a protective TPU build with bumpers all the way around alongside a carbon fiber-style design, and a wireless charging-ready construction. The carabiner-style clip seen above is included here as well. More details below.

You’ll find a range of Samsung Galaxy Buds cases on Amazon between $5 and $7 to save slightly more than today’s lead deal right here. But there really aren’t very many options from brands we know and love like elago for less than today’s lead deal, so today’s Lightning offer is worth consideration while it is still live.

While we are talking Samsung, be sure to hit up this ongoing price drop on its Galaxy Tab A7 Lite within $1 of all-time low at $120. It delivers 32GB of onboard storage alongside the 8.7-inch screen, microSD card support, and the included 15W USB-C charger. Get a closer look at this offer right here and swing our Samsung deal hub for even more.

elago Samsung Galaxy Buds Armor Case features:

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT CASES ARE that they don’t fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now you get a product that is custom made for exactly what you need. Adhesive gel tape is included with every case to secure your case to your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live charging case. Have EASY ACCESS TO ALL FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS of your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro & Galaxy Buds Live. WIRELESS CHARGING IS COMPATIBLE! Carbon fiber design gives your case a SLEEK LOOK WHILE PROTECTING!

