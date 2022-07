Logitech POP Keys wireless keyboard now on sale from $85 in two styles (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently discounting the new Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboards from $84.99 shipped. Available in Daydream Mint and Blast Yellow, each one normally fetches $100. These are some of the best prices to date if not landing at new all-time lows outright. Today’s offers are $3 below previous mentions, as well. Last fall Logitech brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Keeping up with the unique colorway of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. Selling for $40 at Amazon, this one launched right alongside the POP Keys late last fall. You can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

Then don’t forget that we’re also tracking another discount on a notable desktop upgrade by way of an in-house Apple solution. Right now, its popular Magic Trackpad 2 is resting at the best price of the year following a $39 price cut down to $90. Ideal for macOS setups, iPads, and more, the multi-touch trackpad is one of the more fan-favorite solutions for the workstation.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!