Apple Magic Trackpad 2 elevates your desktop macOS setup at $90 (Reg. $129)

Adorama is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, today's offer is matching our previous mention for the 2022 low at $39 off. This is only the second time we've seen it this low, as well. Whether you're looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple's best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today's discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you'll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Apple’s Magic Mouse however is a more affordable option if you’re set on bringing home an in-house accessory for less. It’ll deliver much of the same multi-touch features on the Trackpad 2, just in a different form-factor. You’ll only pay $79 while upgrading your Mac setup with the popular peripherial.

Speaking of upgrading your workstation, this morning saw Apple’s M1 MacBook Air go on sale for the first time in well over month. Delivering an even better value with up to $199 in savings, the ultra-portable Mac is a great option for back to school and so much more from $900.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

