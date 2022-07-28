Microsoft’s Surface Pro X tablet with SQ2 processor hits new low of $950 (Save $350)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ2/16GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet for $949.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this tablet, beating our previous mention by $50. This same tablet is going for $1,000 from Best Buy and $1,200 from B&H. Running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ2 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports allowing for an external monitor and a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.

With today’s deal, you will receive the Surface Pro X tablet computer, but no keyboard or surface pen. If you want to have this tablet be your portable workstation, you can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $269.50. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

If you’d rather make the jump to the Apple silicon you can grab the all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099 which is delivering $200 in savings. The elevated 512GB model is also marked down by $200 with the laptops powered by the brand new M2 processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.

Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.

Whether you’re editing a photo in Adobe Lightroom, streaming Halo Master Chief Collection, or smashing through emails in Outlook, Surface Pro X with Windows 11 is built for what you do.

