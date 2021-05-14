Tested: Nomad’s stainless steel MagSafe Mount justifies its steep price with an unmatched build

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Since the launch of MagSafe last fall, accessory makers have been jumping in on the magnetic wireless charging action to pair Apple’s first-party charger with various docks, stands, and mounts. We’ve previously taken a look at some more affordable models, but we’re turning our attention today to the opposite end of the spectrum. Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount arrives with a premium stainless steel build that stands out from just about every other option on the market. But is it worth pre-ordering at such a steep price tag? That’s what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review aims to answer.

Hands’s on with Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount

Having been announced last month, one of the latest additions to Nomad’s stable of premium Apple accessories really takes that status of luxury to the next level. Milled from a block of stainless steel, the brand’s new MagSafe Mount makes a name for itself with its unique build alongside just being the first offering from Nomad so far.

With a slot to drop in your existing Apple MagSafe charger, this Nomad mount helps ensure that your charging setup isn’t moving around on the desk or nightstand with its hefty build. There’s a rubber pad at the bottom that also helps achieve that mission, resulting in a magnetic charging experience that actually stays on your desk or nightstand when pulling off an iPhone 12 series handset.

Despite being an all-around simple accessory, the Nomad MagSafe Mount enters with a $99.95 price tag, which drops to $79.95 as a pre-order right now. But is the eye-catching stainless steel design actually worth that price? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

Machined from solid stainless steel

Securely holds MagSafe Charger

Weighted design

Weight prevents the charger from lifting up with your phone

I’ve been using Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount exclusively as my main nightstand charger for the past few weeks and am finally ready to walk away with some impressions. When I first unboxed the accessory, I was pretty blown away by just how heavy it actually is, and I mean that in the best way possible. Nomad set out to build a companion to your MagSafe charger that isn’t going anywhere, and its new mount certainly delivers.

After getting over the heft of the MagSafe Charger, the actual design is pretty notable in that everything is machined with pretty tight tolerances that hold the actual MagSafe charger quite firmly in place. If the friction fit wasn’t already enough, there is some added microsuction tape inside to help keep everything locked in. All of that means that the setup really isn’t going anywhere. I can be as carefree as I want trying to grab my phone or place it down without having to worry about the pad moving around like typical Qi chargers I’ve used, which is a major win in my book.

The one thing I have noticed after a few weeks of usage is that the ring right next to the actual MagSafe charger has been scuffed up a little bit by placing my iPhone down each night. I suppose it’s the side effect of having a pure stainless steel build, but it’s a bit disappointing to see something as high-end as this dinged up by normal wear and tear.

Though as much praise as I can sing with the new Nomad MagSafe Mount, there’s really no getting around just how pricy the accessory is. On top of having to already pay $39 for the official charger, you’re now looking at another $80 with the pre-order price just to enjoy Apple’s magnetic wireless charging standard.

There are going to be some people who see that $119 combined price tag and run for the hills, and I don’t really blame anyone not interested in shelling out that kind of cash. But for anyone willing to stick around long enough to ask if Nomad delivers on a premium charging setup that’s worth the high price tag, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the MagSafe Mount.

It’s a premium package that may simply be a block of machined stainless steel to place a MagSafe charger in, but Nomad delivers a new flawless execution. Anyone looking for a solution for enjoying the unique wireless charging features on iPhone 12 in the form of a dock will find this offering to deliver, especially if going with something that’s just as well-built as your actual smartphone is a priority.

