Oculus Quest 2 sees $50 cert. refurb discounts ahead of price hikes this fall starting at $249

Earlier this week, Meta announced plans to raise the price of its popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset this fall. Ahead of those increases, the brand’s official eBay storefront is giving virtual reality newcomers a chance to dive in for even less thanks to a certified refurbished discount on the headset. Dropping down to $349 shipped for the 256GB model, this amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $399 price tag for a new condition model and is matching the all-time low. The 128GB model is also $50 off, as well. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Includes a 2-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Head below for more.

With $50 in rare savings by going with a refurbished offering, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is an even better discount considering that Meta will be increasing the costs of its popular VR headset. And not just for new condition models, either! Refurbished listings just like featured above will also be receiving a price hike come August. This does coincide with the company removing the previously-needed Facebook login requirement. You can read all about what those Oculus Quest 2 price increases will look like in our coverage detailing the adjustments and what’s included going forward.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

