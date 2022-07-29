Amazon’s 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV now down at $268 shipped, more from $150

Amazon is now offering its 4-Series 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $268.34 shipped. Regularly $470, it has more recently been sitting in the $320 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked outside of a very limited Prime Day offer. This model debuted back in September of 2021 alongside the rest of Amazon’s latest 4K Fire TVs as an affordable way to score a smart display for the entertainment center, bedroom, and more. Alongside support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, it features direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and TV apps. From there, you’ll also find three HDMi inputs (HDMI eARC), built-in Wi-Fi, and the Fire TV Alexa voice remote so you can bark orders without having to yell across the room. Head below for more Fire TV deals from $150.

We are also still tracking a wide-range of hangover Prime day deals on a host of 4K Fire TV models as well as some kitchen-worthy models from just $150 shipped below. These deals include Amazon’s in-house displays, Best Buy’s Insignia models, and the Toshiba Fire TVs, some of which are even lower than the Prime Day pricing.

More Amazon Fire TV deals

Toshiba Fire TV deals:

And some Insignia options:

Just be sure to also check out the notable price drop we tracked on Hisense’s 55-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV with HDMI 2.1 this morning alongside everything else in our 4K TV deal hub.

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!