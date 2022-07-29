Hisense’s 55-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV with HDMI 2.1 returns to low of $500 (Save $200)

Amazon is currently discounting the Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV to $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700 or so, today’s offer adds some extra savings onto the recent $600 sale price in order to mark a return to the all-time low. This is the best in over a month and only the third time dropping this low. Sure this is last year’s model from Hisense, but the U7G model hit the scene back in the summer of 2021 with a series of features that are still notable today — especially with the savings attached. Its 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind opting for a less capable model, consider going with the Hisense U6G 4K Android TV lineup starting at $349. While not as high-end as the more flagship caliber models above, these Android TV sets still arrive with plenty of notable features. Having just launched right around the same time as the lead deal, you’ll find a Quantum Dot QLED panel with full array local dimming zones and 600 nits of peak brightness for deeper contrast during darker scenes.

Hisense U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

