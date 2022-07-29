Cuisinart’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker delivers frozen treats for $66 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart ICE-45FR Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker for $65.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but will run you $6 otherwise. Regularly $130 new and currently selling for $104 at Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also well under the $98 low we have tracked on Amazon over the last year. And even more affordable option than the Ninja CREAMi variant, it can make ice cream, frozen yogurts, sorbet, sherbet, and more with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. Alongside the 1.5-quart freezer bowl, it also includes three condiment dispensing containers as well as a cone holder and a pull-down handle you won’t get on the Ninja model to serve directly into bowls. More details below.

While it won’t be able make as much and you won’t get all of the bells and whistles on the model above, the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker is a more affordable solution for frozen treats this summer and beyond. It sells for under $24 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is among the most popular options in the price range.

This morning also saw Amazon kick off a notable Cuisinart grilling sale with BBQs and accessories from $17, just be sure to also check out the ongoing all-time low on COSORI’s hands-free smart AeroBlaze 8-in-1 Air Fryer Grill. This 6-in-1 cooker can crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep foods warm with smartphone control and more at $120 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker features:

Professional-quality soft ice cream, yogurt, sorbet and sherbet is now available right at home, with the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker. Not only does it make everyone’s favorites, but with three built-in condiment dispensers, it makes them extra delicious! Just a pull of a tab sends sprinkles, chips and other mix-ins down the chute to mix right into frozen desserts as cones or bowls are filled. Operation is fully automatic; simply pour in the ingredients and turn the dial.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!